Coastal Conversations: Launching ‘The Basics’ Program for Early Childhood Development

United Way of Southwest Alabama is launching a new program at the next Coastal Conversations event, Tuesday, October 18, 2022. Building off the first Coastal Conversations program in January 2021, United Way has worked with area partners to bring The Basics program to Southwest Alabama.

Dr. Ron Ferguson spoke at the first Coastal Conversation about early childhood development and the collaborative efforts of governmental, civic, and private sector mechanisms to close skill gaps between racial, ethnic, and income groups, and to raise achievement levels for all children.

The Southwest Alabama Basic initiative is inspired by the ability to help new mothers and children during the first 3 years of life when 80% of brain growth occurs.

The Basics are five evidence-based parenting and caregiving principles that can benefit children from all backgrounds. Therefore, the Basics Southwest Alabama campaign is working through a broad range of institutions to ensure that every parent and caregiver is fully supported by family and friends to use The Basics practices in everyday life.

About the Program - https://uwswa.org/the-basics/

Coastal Conversations was founded by a group of community leaders to address community issues, to host world-class speakers to address key issues, to develop a community dashboard of community metrics and to produce a two-county quality of life survey. Started in January 2021, Coastal Conversations has hosted experts and programs addressing housing, education, talent retention, policing trends, healthy communities and more! All programs are available to watch or listen to via our YouTube and podcast channels.

About Coastal Conversations - https://www.coastalcon.org/

Coastal Conversations YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MULIlmhB2zY&list=PLgfnq1XFYZTOsXAOMuOrRhYKi0G1uavJM

Coastal Conversations Podcasts – https://coastalconversations.libsyn.com/website

EVENT INFO:

Coastal Conversations featuring Dr. Ron Ferguson – Launching the Basics: A Strategy for Whole Communities

Tuesday, October 18, 2022 NOON

Gautrelet Room, Spring Hill College

Lunch provided for those that RSVP by Friday, October 14.

RSVP - https://bit.ly/BasicsSouthwestAL

The event is being hosted at Spring Hill College. We recommend entering campus from the Dauphin Street entrance. Drive to the top of the hill, at the stop sign, take a right and park in any parking area. To locate the entrance to the Gautrelet Room, walk up the red brick path towards the back of the Chapel and the entrance will be the first door on the left. A map is available on the website. https://coastalcon.org/launching-the-basics-a-strategy-for-whole-communities/

