The Courtyard on Dauphin and Oak & Fountain venues

The following information was provided by The Courtyard on Dauphin and Oak & Fountain management:

Oak & Fountain is located in Grand Bay. This location is exactly what I picture when I think of a “white tent event”. You’ll drive in through our beautiful oak trees and be greeted by the large fountain to the left side of our gorgeous red brick home. The home’s front pouch is lined with tall white columns and low steps, perfect for a bridal shoot. The right front side of the grounds is open for endless possibilities of fun. It’s easy to picture bounce houses for kids on a summer day or large white tents with Edison bulbs strung across a sweet Alabama evening. As you continue around the right side, you’ll find another fountain, picture perfect for a bride & groom to exchange vows and a first kiss. This venue is especially unique because it has a feature most venues don’t. Nineteen fully loaded Airbnb rooms are available for rent throughout the year. This can be the perfect opportunity for family members staying from out of town or someone just needing to get away from the sounds of the city. Because we have the rooms and event space, this is a perfect location for a business or church retreat.

The Courtyard on Dauphin is located in beautiful downtown Mobile. We are one of the only downtown venues with private on site parking (2 parking lots actually). We have several options to choose from to make sure your needs are met accordingly. We offer a modular seminar room with a 100″ tv that’s perfect for presentations or picture slideshows! Our conference room features a 4x10 quartz conference table. For larger crowds we have the grand room. All of our rental options include access to the kitchen/catering area which features a serving window straight to the gorgeous Courtyard. From meetings to holiday parties, sweet 16′s and weddings, we’ve got you covered. Whatever your style, we can’t wait to host your next event! Both Venues will be open for bookings on November 7th but you can contact Alyssa Parker, Events Manager, to schedule your tours today! Alyssa can be reached by phone at (251) 458-5948 or by sending an email to alyssa@irbyrents.com.

Follow our new Facebook pages for updates and information about our Grand Openings, website launching and other events happening soon! You can search for them as “The Courtyard on Dauphin” and “Oak & Fountain”

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.