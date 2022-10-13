Dr. Meg Gardner Heusser discusses prevention and risk of breast cancer

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Early diagnosis is key. Nearly one out of every eight women receives a breast cancer diagnosis at some point in her life, but survival rates are improving with increased detecting and better treatments.

Dr. Meg Gardner Heusser of Mobile Bay OB-GYN visited the FOX10 Studios and sat down with FOX10′s Lee Peck to discuss prevention and risks of breast cancer.

---

