‘DREAM DAY’: Kids help design FOX10 Playground Project

By Jiani Navarro
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - As the FOX10 playground project aims to build a brand new playground at the former YWCA in Toulminville... It was time to get input from the experts....the kids that will play on the playground!

The FOX10 “Dream Day” will give a blueprint for the build.

Children from the Dearborn YMCA community will come out for “Dream Day” to design their dream playground and share their “must haves”.

We’re told kids are hoping for monkey bars and even a dance area.

The FOX10 Playground Project is expected to be completed in the next couple of months. We’ll be sharing the final design in November.. and will have our ribbon cutting in December, just in time for the holidays.

The dream is being made a reality by FOX 10, the City of Mobile, and a team of sponsors.

The project is a partnership with United Way of Southwest Alabama. It’s also being made possible by sponsors EcoSouth Services and Palmer’s Toyota Superstore/Airport Hyundai.

---

