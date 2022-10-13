Advertise With Us
Grandmother in viral photo from July floods in Kentucky dies

Mae Amburgey made headlines with a photo capturing her stuck inside her Kentucky home during a flood in July has died in Alabama. (Source: WYMT)
By Dakota Makres and Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 7:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT/Gray News) - A nearly 100-year-old woman who made national headlines after a photo of her stuck inside her Kentucky home during a flood in late July has died.

Mae Amburgey from Letcher County died over the weekend.

Her son, Jay, notified WYMT and said she died in her sleep at the home of her other son, Phil, in Alabama.

Mae Amburgey’s granddaughter, Missy Amburgey Crovetti, said she originally took the photo of her and posted it online out of “desperation.”

Mae Amburgey was at her home with her son and grandson as the waters rose in late July.

Although the floodwaters destroyed her home, Mae Amburgey and her family, fortunately, made it out with minor injuries.

The family said her visitation would be held on Saturday.

