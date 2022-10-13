Gulf Coast Spotlight: University of South Alabama Student-Run Free Clinic

The University of South Alabama Student-Run Free Clinic (USA SRFC) is student-led initiative with the purpose of enhancing wellness amongst underserved populations in Mobile, Alabama. Through the USA SRFC, students across multiple health and social science disciplines collaborate to empower patients through health education, the promotion of health literacy, and improving access to community health resources. The clinic aims to provide experiential learning for students to practice clinical and communication skills, while also improving sensitivity to vulnerable populations and promoting a lifelong commitment to service.

Location: 1009 Dauphin Street. Mobile, AL 36604

Email: srfc@southalabama.edu

Phone: 251.206.5602

Website: usasrfc.org

Student Run-Free Clinic 5K Annual Fun Run & Walk

Location: Hancock Whitney Stadium 500 Stadium Dr, Mobile, AL 36608

Date: Saturday October 29th

Time: 9:00am

Register: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSd5Zv6tLij-i0Y7h9FHmgplgiNS0ZT-DX8LOuzRacPZwBvRcg/viewform?fbclid=IwAR3dQbYKRPmvX5ffj8VyFPNnWroyfSMvIW6OWz5tzRBve6ASp_CuozbM0R0

Vaccine Clinic: Free Flu Shots

Location: USA Student-Run Free Clinic at Salvation Army, 1009 Dauphin Street. Mobile, AL 36604

Date: Friday October 21, 2022

Time: 2:30-5:00, or as long as supplies last

Sponsors: The event is hosted by the Auburn University Student Chapter of American College of Clinical Pharmacy and the flu vaccines are being donated from USA Health and Walgreens.

Target Population: People in the Mobile region who are residents and staff of The Salvation Army as well as those experiencing homelessness or those with limited access to healthcare.

