‘He’s a jewel to our family’; Buffalo Soldier veteran turns 104

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s a very special day for a local WWII veteran.

Taylor Howard, a Buffalo Soldier, is celebrating his 104th birthday.

Streamers, red, white and blue balloons, and 20 cheerful senior citizens filled Parkway Senior Center to honor Howard;s life.

There were tables that displayed Howard’s accolades and accomplishments.

Born October 13, 1918, Howard’s daughter says he has always lived a life of service to others.

Howard fought in WWII in the Infantry for the U.S. Army, and he left an unforgettable legacy.

“Just to still have him- a walking history or a walking testimony, and we absorb it all but he’s such an inspiration to our family, those around him, our community,” said Sandra Howard Adams, Mr. Howard’s daughter.

Howard’s daughter says she wants to remind people to appreciate their older family members and thank them for paving the way for the next generation.

FOX10 News wishes Mr. Taylor Howard a very ‘happy birthday’.

