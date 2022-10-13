Humidity drop will follow band of rain

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A very humid morning for the Gulf Coast early, but changes are coming very soon. We’ll end up dealing with a band of rain tracking south quickly through the area and then the humidity will be dropping. This band of rain is the only chance for showers we have today.

Once the showers move South, we stay dry the rest of the day through the weekend. The sky will clear this afternoon and you can expect cloudless conditions for tonight and Friday. Highs will reach the mid 80s this afternoon and thankfully we’ll be back in the mid 50s at daybreak tomorrow. Next week, another front moves through and this could knock highs down to 70 degrees by Tuesday. We’ll keep you updated!

