iHeart Media Weekend Rundown

Shelby Mitchel joined Chelsey on Studio10 to check out what is happening on the Gulf Coast this weekend! Details are below:

JUBILEE FESTIVAL OF THE ARTS- Sat 10am-5pm, Sun 10am-4pm, Lott Park, Main Street, Olde Towne Daphne

The Jubilee Festival of Arts features more than 130 local and regional artists. The festival also features the Jubilee Market for local food makers. Other attractions include entertainment, delicious food and Kids Art. Presented by the Eastern Shore Chamber of Commerce. CLICK HERE

13th Annual TASTE OF THE BEACH- Sat 10am-4pm, Gulfside Pavilion on Pensacola Beach

The day is filled with 18 participating restaurants’ signature dishes for $8 each, live music, a dance performance, a chef demonstration, cooking classes for kids, crab racing, t-shirt sales and more - all along the sugar-white sands and emerald-green waters of Pensacola Beach. Entry is free for Saturday’s festival. Presented by the Pensacola Beach Chamber of Commerce. CLICK HERE

WOOFSTOCK- Sat 11am-6pm, Oyster City Brewing Company, downtown Mobile

Woofstock 2022 - Benefit Fundraiser for Animal Rescue Foundation (ARF). Join us to help raise money for homeless pets in our community!

There will be a doggie costume contest, music, craft beer, vendors, food, and weiner dog races! Don’t miss the Doggie Halloween Costume Contest at 4pm! CLICK HERE

BUDDY WALK- Sat 8:30am, USS Alabama Battleship Memorial Park

Sponsored by the Coastal Alabama Down Syndrome Society, raising funds to support local programs and services, as well as advocacy and public awareness initiatives that benefit all individuals with Down syndrome. CLICK HERE

LITTLE SISTERS OF THE POOR LAWN PARTY- Sun 10am-4pm, Sacred Heart Residence, 1655 McGill Avenue, Mobile

Family fun, including inflatables, video game truck, hay rides, and live entertainment with the Mobile Big Band Society and more. CLICK HERE

LODA SPOOKY ARTWALK - Fri 6pm-9pm, Lower Dauphin Arts District, downtown Mobile

LoDa ArtWalk celebrates Halloween and Mobile Latin Fest! This event will highlight creatives within our community, including visual artists, musical performers, and local restaurants. Make sure to come downtown dressed festively for the spooky season! CLICK HERE

ROLL MOBILE SKATE NIGHT -Fri 6pm-9pm, Bienville Square, downtown Mobile

This is the last month of Roll Mobile, so grab your skates and for a night of fun around Bienville Square! Mobile Parks and Recreation is again turning the streets around Bienville Square into a huge, outdoor, roller skating rink! Grab your skates and get ready to ROLL, Mobile! Listen to a live DJ and skate the square during ArtWalk! Roller Skates and Roller blades only. No Skateboards, Hover Boards, or Scooters allowed. CLICK HERE

FALL MARKET IN THE PARK- Saturdays Oct 15- Nov 19, 7:30am-12noon, Cathedral Square, downtown Mobile

The market features local artisans, farmers and so much more. Shop local for seasonal fresh fruits, local produce, vegetables, seafood, baked goods, jams/jellies, original art, decor and more in Cathedral Square. CLICK HERE

CHICAGO, THE MUSICAL- Sun 7pm, Mon 7:30pm, Pensacola Saenger Theatre

CHICAGO has everything that makes Broadway great: a universal tale of fame, fortune, and all that jazz; one show-stopping song after another; and the most astonishing dancing you’ve ever seen. CLICK HERE

BOO AT THE ZOO- Sat/Sun 10am-5pm (thru Oct 30), Gulf Breeze Zoo

Gulf Breeze Zoo’s Boo at the Zoo festival includes Halloween entertainment and kid-friendly fun around every corner. Explore our trick-or-treat trail complete with candy, treats and toys, bounce houses, face painting, and our Ambassador Animal Headquarters, not to mention the entire Zoo! CLICK HERE

THE CRUCIBLE- Fri/Sat 7:30pm; Sun 2pm (thru Oct 23rd), Joe Jefferson Playhouse, Mobile

In the insular, Puritan community of 1692 Salem, Massachusetts, a group of young girls are found dancing in the woods, and immediately fall ill. When no earthly cause can be determined, the citizens of Salem suspect that some more sinister force may be at hand. JJP presents this Arthur Miller classic with an all-female cast. CLICK HERE

THE WIZARD OF OZ- Thurs-Sat 7:30pm, Sun 2pm (thru Oct 23rd), The PACT Theatre Company, 5025 Cottage Hill Road, Mobile

Follow the yellow brick road in this delightful stage adaptation of L. Frank Baum’s beloved tale, featuring the iconic musical score from the MGM film. In this new adaptation, you are in for an exciting new fresh take on this classic tale! CLICK HERE

DEATH BY DESIGN- Fri/Sat 7:30pm, Sun 2:30pm, Theatre 98, Fairhope

Edward Bennett, a playwright, and his wife, Sorel Bennett, an actress, flee London and head to Cookham after a disastrous opening night. But various guests arrive unexpectedly — a conservative politician, a fiery socialist, a nearsighted ingénue, a zany modern dancer — each with a long-held secret. When one of the guests is murdered, it’s left to to Bridgit, the feisty Irish maid with a macabre interest in homicide, to solve the crime. CLICK HERE

USA JAGS vs ULM (HOMECOMING)- Sat 6pm, Hancock-Whitney Stadium, USA campus, NFL Network, CLICK HERE

For Game Day information on Home Games (parking, clear bag policy, etc) CLICK HERE

Listen to Jags football all season on Sports Talk 99.5, 96.1 the Rocket and on iHeartRadio! Pre-game show starts 2 hours before kickoff. CLICK HERE

---

