Local farmers are thankful for Wednesday’s rain following weeks without it

IRVINGTON, Ala. (WALA) - We finally got some much-needed rain Wednesday, and farmers were among the ones who benefitted from it the most.

Terry Landry’s farm is one of many that provides the area with pecans. But this season has been one like no other. Especially when it comes to the weather and the rain.

“We had more rain than we need until September. We couldn’t even get in our fields to mow. I cut hay between the rows right here in my orchard. We couldn’t even get in the fields to harvest the hay,” Landry said.

And then, it just stopped. More than a month without significant rainfall. Landry has hundreds of trees under irrigation, but for the thousands of trees on his farm that aren’t, they were forced to brave this out.

“Right here I have 265 trees that are under irrigation over 20 acres. The water is what helps the pecans to mature and get good size.” Landry said.

And with no product, there’s no sales.

People love the bigger pecans. Bigger pecans are always worth more money. You could be looking at a loss of anywhere from 25 to 75 cents per pound on your pecans. Not only do you use production, but you lose money because they don’t develop into what the consumer is looking for,” Landry said.

Landry said he’s okay, but he is concerned about his fellow farmers.

“Other farmers haven’t been as fortunate as me to receive the rain today,” Landry said.

And as we reported last month, this season is still expected to be successful and could bring in millions of dollars.

To find Pecans in your area from farmers like Landry, visit “Sweet Grown Alabama” -- which connects Alabamians with local farmers.

