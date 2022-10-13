Local kids list ‘must haves’ for latest FOX 10 Playground Project

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The New FOX 10 Playground Project is one step closer to becoming reality. The young masterminds behind the design -- telling us exactly what they want to see in their playground.

“I want to see just mainly kids having fun,” said KayLani Jones, 11 years old.

And that’s exactly what the kids from Dearborn YMCA were doing -- “Dream Day” -- was a chance for them to tell design the playground of their dreams. Our Lenise Ligon was there and found out first hand their must haves.

“I’ve got to tell you there are at least 20 tables here and each table about 10 children and they all have a very long list of must haves. The one constant -- a tunnel slide,” said Lenise.

The kids are providing us a blueprint for the build, which companies “Miracle” and “Make an Impact” will bring to life.

“One thing I really enjoyed about putting things on the paper -- were the benches. Because at my daycare -- I am the Dearborn YMCA with the swimming pool stuff, where sometimes the little kids and sometimes us -- we get to eat outside and just have a good time,” said Jones.

“It was really touching because there was one group in particular that in their project design they set aside a space for a special swing for children in wheelchairs. So it was just a really thoughtful group,” said Trista Stout-Walker, United Way of Southwest Alabama.

The playground also complimenting the remodel of the building -- all made possible by a team of partners.

“Oh we are so excited that FOX 10 and the sponsors are doing this playground with one of our partner agencies -- for the Dearborn Y... And it’s actually going in the home of the former YW. So we are happy to see this building brought back to life and the playground is going to be so wonderful for the children,” said Jill Chenoweth, United Way of Southwest Alabama CEO.

“And when they see that playground -- they are going to realize -- not only can they dream but they can make their dreams come true. You will see it come to fruition when the put their minds to it,” said Colette Huff, Dearborn YMCA CEO.

Stay tuned -- next month we’ll have the big design reveal -- then the build and ribbon cutting in December -- just in time for Christmas.

Of course this is a team effort -- between FOX 10 News, the City of Mobile, United Way of Southwest Alabama -- and our generous sponsors -- Eco South Services, and Palmer’s Toyota Superstore/Airport Hyundai.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.