Man allegedly hits cashier with bottle, Orange Beach police looking for him

By Lacey Beasley
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 9:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WALA) - There is new video of a man throwing a bottle at a cashier. Orange Beach Police need help to find the suspect.

This incident happened late September, but Orange Beach PD just got a hold of the video.

In it, viewers see a man step back then chunk a half-empty bottle off camera and stroll out of the store.

The video does not show where the bottle landed, but police said they know.

“We’re not exactly sure what happened,” said Lt. Trent Johnson with OBPD. “It appears some words were exchanged between him and the clerk. That resulted in her essentially throwing him out of the store, and as they were exiting the store, he turned around and through a half-empty tea bottle at her in the stomach.”

Investigators said the two didn’t know each other. Police believed the man is in his late teens or early 20s.

“If you see him, please contact us,” said Lt. Johnson. “We would like to have a conversation with him.”

Orange Beach Police are not releasing the name of local drug store.

Police said the girl seen with the suspect in the video is not wanted for questioning.

