Man gets life without parole for drug store robbery

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man found guilty of a 2017 drug store robbery was sentence to life in prison without parole.

Altonio Spencer received his sentence Thursday.

Spencer was found guilty of first-degree robbery of a pharmacy. In 2017, Spencer and two others forced their way into a Walgreens at closing time. Once inside, they forced employees to open the safe. They stole the money from the safe plus and narcotics.

Police recovered it all after following a tracking device inside one of the pill bottles to a house.

