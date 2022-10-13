Advertise With Us
Man gets life without parole for drug store robbery

By WALA Staff
Updated: 15 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man found guilty of a 2017 drug store robbery was sentence to life in prison without parole.

Altonio Spencer received his sentence Thursday.

Spencer was found guilty of first-degree robbery of a pharmacy. In 2017, Spencer and two others forced their way into a Walgreens at closing time. Once inside, they forced employees to open the safe. They stole the money from the safe plus and narcotics.

Police recovered it all after following a tracking device inside one of the pill bottles to a house.

