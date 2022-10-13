Mermaids and Pirates returns to the Mississippi Aquarium

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mermaids and Pirates returns to Mississippi Aquarium on October 13-16 and October 20-23.

With a paid general admission ticket, Mississippi Aquarium guests can see the mermaids in Aquatic Wonders. They dive Thursday through Sunday, with meet and greet opportunities included in the price of an Aquarium admission.

VIP packages can be purchased at msaquarium.org. A dive schedule and more information can be found online.

