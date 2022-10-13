Mobile is going Greek this week, with Greek Fest!

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The annual Greek Fest kicked off Thursday at the Annunciation Orthodox Church on Ann Street in Midtown Mobile.

The star of the festival is the food! Festival-goers are able to enjoy everything from authentic gyros, spanakopita, lamb shank, and Greek fries.

You can’t forget about the desserts -- there is a whole bakery filled with baklava, almond cookies, pastry plates, and more.

Food is available to purchase both inside and outside. You can either enjoy your food at the festival or pick it up curbside to go.

The festival also features Greek music and dancing shopping, and you can also take a tour of the beautiful Greek Orthodox Church.

For Greeks here in Mobile, the Festival allows them to share the culture that is so important to them, with the city.

“We love coming to Greek Fest,” said one couple

“It’s a really cool place and it’s a really good experience, and you get to learn everything and the culture is very unique and special,” said another festival goer.

The Greek Fest runs Thursday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. then on Sunday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The event is cashless, so make sure to bring a debit/credit card for purchases.

Oli Mazi!

