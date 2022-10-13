Advertise With Us
Mobile PD: Club Banks shooting victim dies from his injuries

By WALA Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 10:55 AM CDT
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The victim who was shot on Sunday, Sept,18, 2022, at Club Banks on Azalea Road has succumbed to his injuries, according to the Mobile Police Department.

The MPD identified the victim as Derrick Shavers, 31. This is an ongoing homicide investigation, police said.

