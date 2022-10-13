Mobile PD: Club Banks shooting victim dies from his injuries

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The victim who was shot on Sunday, Sept,18, 2022, at Club Banks on Azalea Road has succumbed to his injuries, according to the Mobile Police Department.

The MPD identified the victim as Derrick Shavers, 31. This is an ongoing homicide investigation, police said.

---

