Mobile Police: Man Jumps Out of Moving Car, After Getting Slashed

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -A lift to the store turns into a nightmare drive for one man. He gets slashed on the arm by a guy with a knife, then has to jump out of a moving car, to save his life. That’s according to Mobile Police.

This is 28 year old Cody Dearman. M-P-D says he was a passenger in the car which the victim was riding. But suddenly, Dearman went from pleasant to predator. According to investigators, Dearman was in the front seat when he turned and demanded cash from the victim. When the guy said he didn’t have any money, Dearman pulled a knife, slashing the man’s wrist several times. The victim was so scared, police say he jumped out of the moving car. Several people were standing nearby, helped him, then he called M-P-D.

Dearman has disappeared, but investigators believe he’s still in Mobile County.

Cody Dearman is 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighing 180 pounds. He’s charged with assault, and robbery. If you have seen Dearman, or know where he is, call the FOX10 News Fugitive Files Crime Stoppers Hotline at 251-208-7211. You don’t have to leave your name when you call.

