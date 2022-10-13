Pedestrian struck and killed in Foley

FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - A 66-year-old man was struck and killed while walking in an intersection this morning in Foley, according to the Foley Police Department.

Police said Donald Gregory of Foley was killed while walking in the intersection of Highway 98 and Hickory Street around 5 a.m. An accident investigation is currently ongoing, and police are asking people to avoid the area until about 9 a.m. if possible.

The accident was before daylight and fog may have been a contributing factor, police said.

