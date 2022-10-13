Prichard PD seeks public’s help in locating runaway 14-year-old girl

PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - The Prichard Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a runaway 14-year-old girl.

According to police, Symoria Brown ran away from her home in Prichard in early morning hours today.

A description of the clothing she was wearing when she left is unavailable.

Police said it is believed she is still in the Mobile County area and may be driving a rental car described as a black 4-door Toyota with a Georgia license plate.

Anyone with information on Symoria Brown ‘s whereabouts is asked to contact the Prichard Police Department.

