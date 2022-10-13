Recipe: One-Pan Wonder Tailgate Bake
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 2:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Recipe courtesy Chef Nino, Rouses Markets
Serves 6-8
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 pound Rouses Smoked Sausage, cut into ⅛-inch pieces
- 1 pound Rouses Ground Italian Sausage, cooked to about 80% doneness
- 1 pound bacon, cut into ¼-inch pieces, cooked and drained of grease
- 1 pound small multicolored potatoes, diced
- 1 green bell pepper, diced into ¼-inch pieces
- 1 red bell pepper, diced into ¼-inch pieces
- 1 orange bell pepper, diced into ¼-inch pieces
- 1 yellow bell pepper, diced into ¼-inch pieces
- 1 jalapeño pepper, seeded and finely chopped
- 4 cloves fresh garlic, finely chopped
- 2 large white onions, slivered
- ½ teaspoon ground oregano
- ¼ teaspoon crushed red pepper
- 1 14-ounce can San Marzano tomatoes
STEPS:
1. Preheat oven to 350ºF.
2. Place all ingredients in an 8″ x 12″ baking pan, and place pan in preheated oven. Bake for 45 minutes. Serve over rice or pasta, or serve as a side.
