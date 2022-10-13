Recipe: One-Pan Wonder Tailgate Bake

Recipe courtesy Chef Nino, Rouses Markets

Serves 6-8

INGREDIENTS:

1 pound Rouses Smoked Sausage, cut into ⅛-inch pieces

1 pound Rouses Ground Italian Sausage, cooked to about 80% doneness

1 pound bacon, cut into ¼-inch pieces, cooked and drained of grease

1 pound small multicolored potatoes, diced

1 green bell pepper, diced into ¼-inch pieces

1 red bell pepper, diced into ¼-inch pieces

1 orange bell pepper, diced into ¼-inch pieces

1 yellow bell pepper, diced into ¼-inch pieces

1 jalapeño pepper, seeded and finely chopped

4 cloves fresh garlic, finely chopped

2 large white onions, slivered

½ teaspoon ground oregano

¼ teaspoon crushed red pepper

1 14-ounce can San Marzano tomatoes

STEPS:

1. Preheat oven to 350ºF.

2. Place all ingredients in an 8″ x 12″ baking pan, and place pan in preheated oven. Bake for 45 minutes. Serve over rice or pasta, or serve as a side.

---

