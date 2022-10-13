Several new businesses coming to downtown Mobile in October

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Downtown Mobile is a hotspot for restaurants and small businesses, and now there will be even more options.

Several new businesses are calling Mobile home. The Mobile Downtown Alliance around 10-12 businesses are coming to Mobile in October, giving guests the chance to taste new cuisine across the Port City.

Mobile’s first gourmet ramen noodle shop, Slurp Society, will open its doors on Saint Michael Street. It’s not your average ramen.

“It’s not a traditional ramen shop at all. You know, we’re really just playing around with the flavors that we find delicious,” said Wade Price, Owner of Slurp Society.

Price says the menu is unlike anything Mobile has seen before.

“There’s no one else really in town doing this and I feel like it’s something that people have been wanting for a long time,” added Price.

A few streets down, B-Bob’s is also building something new. It’s a rooftop bar called Next Level Sky Bar.

“It will be the third floor of the building. We’ll actually have a bar on the rooftop and deck for events,” said Jerry Ehlen, Owner of B-Bob’s.

Ehlen says the rooftop bar will give guests a spectacular view of the Port City and can even be rented for an array of events.

“A lot of bigger cities have them in place already,” added Ehlen.

Among many of the new businesses opening are Koma’s Bistro and Grace’s rooftop bar.

Carol Hunter with the Downtown Mobile Alliance says the growth is an encouraging light at the end of the tunnel.

“What is remarkable about this number I think is we’re coming out of 2 years of pandemic, the disruptions that that caused and now something of a shaky economy-- and yet people were still choosing to invest money in Downtown Mobile,” said Hunter.

For a complete list of new businesses arriving in Mobile in October, visit the link here.

