Susan G. Komen’s Live Pink program

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -The Susan G. Komen annual Live Pink program is returning for its fourth consecutive year during National Breast Cancer Awareness Month. This year Komen has partnered with over 20 companies committed to helping fund research and services that support people living with breast cancer.

Sarah Rosales, Vice President, Corporate & Foundation Partnerships at Susan G. Komen, discusses how consumers can “shop for a cause” and join the fight against breast cancer when they buy products and services from the 2022 Live Pink program.

Interview provided by Susan G. Komen.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.