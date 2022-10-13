Advertise With Us
Susan G. Komen’s Live Pink program

By WALA Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -The Susan G. Komen annual Live Pink program is returning for its fourth consecutive year during National Breast Cancer Awareness Month. This year Komen has partnered with over 20 companies committed to helping fund research and services that support people living with breast cancer.

Sarah Rosales, Vice President, Corporate & Foundation Partnerships at Susan G. Komen, discusses how consumers can “shop for a cause” and join the fight against breast cancer when they buy products and services from the 2022 Live Pink program.

Interview provided by Susan G. Komen.

---

