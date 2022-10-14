2022 Greek Fest underway in Mobile after a successful first day

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Greek Orthodox Church on South Ann Street has been transformed into a Greek oasis for 2022 Greek Fest. And everyone is enjoying the scenery.

“I’ve been coming to Greek fest since I was a little girl. So since about three or four years old, I’ve been coming here. The food is delicious,” Michelle Hall said.

“It’s been great. I like the prices. I like the food. Everything has been good,” Sam Sloan said.

And not only is the food delicious, it’s also fresh and authentic. Creating the perfect vibe for a perfect weekend.

And it’s a weekend that everyone is glad to have back in full swing following the pandemic.

“Just the shear excitement that we are capable of having this despite what we’ve gone through in the past. And the hardships with health restrictions. It’s like we have our family back,” Eleni Conditt said.

So, what’s on the menu?

“Outside under the grill, we have the Greek gyro, the chicken kababs and the Greek fries. You can’t go wrong with that. It’s something that’s a little non-traditional, but it’s delicious,” Conditt said.

And we wanted to learn how to make a traditional gyro. Even if we still have trouble pronouncing it.

“You put the gyro meat, already cooked. Tomatoes. Tzatziki or cucumber yogurt. Foil to keep it warm and you put it in the basket to keep it warm.”

Greek Fest will continue throughout the weekend before ending Sunday afternoon at 4 p.m.

“Opa!”

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.