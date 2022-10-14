34th Annual Jubilee Festival of Arts to begin Saturday

DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - The 34th Annual Jubilee Festival of Arts begins Saturday. The two-day event will take place at Lott Park in Daphne.

The festival features art, music and local cuisine. There will be tents set up where you can buy jewelry, paints, pottery, and much more.

Beginning at 5 p.m. Friday, the south end of Randall Avenue to the north end of Lea Avenue will be closed for the event.

Festivities get underway at 10 a.m. Saturday.

