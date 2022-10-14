4th Annual Haunted Hustle in Gulf Shores

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Locals and visitors are invited to wear their best Halloween costumes and participate in this horrifyingly fun family-friendly event, The Haunted Hustle.

The Witches on Wheels bike parade begins at 6pm to kick off the evening. They’ll launch the 1 mile fun run at 6:30 and the 5K will get started at 7:10pm. All who register will receive a goody bag filled with good stuff including t-shirt, water bottle, sweat towel and more! In addition, they will have a free children’s activity area, a DJ cranking out some wickedly good tunes, pop up contests, and much more. Proceeds to benefit the Dolphin Foundation for Education and Arts who will be on site selling food and beverages for all ages.

4th Annual Haunted Hustle

5K Walk/Run, Witches on Wheels Bike Parade, Fun Run

Gulf Place Town Green & Public Beach

101 Gulf Shores Parkway – Gulf Shores, AL 36542

Information can be found on their website at www.gulfshoresal.gov/halloween and for other fun family programs please follow us on Facebook @GulfShoresRec

