Biloxi PD seeks public’s help in locating teen missing since Oct. 1

By WALA Staff
Updated: 4 hours ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WALA) - The Biloxi Police Department seeks the public’s help in finding a runaway teen girl.

Police said 16-year-old Vivian Roberts ran away from her house around 1:30 a.m. on Oct. 1.

When last seen, she was wearing light-colored denim jeans, a white hoodie with the Ocean Springs emblem on the front, and white Nike high-top shoes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Vivian Roberts is asked to contact the Biloxi Police Department at 228-435-6112.

