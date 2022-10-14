The following information was provided by Baker Cheer Booster Club:

Camp Baker Haunted Trail is this weekend from dusk to 11pm. This event is hosted by Baker Cheer Booster Club.

The Friends and Family Community Competition is for several area schools to perform in front of audience before competing at Regionals next month. The competition is at Baker High School gym at 4pm 10/16. Baker, Murphy, Williamson, Vigor, Blount and Causey Middle will participate.

