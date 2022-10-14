Citizens raising concerns over homeless camp at Crestview Park

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Crestview Park is a public park nestled in Tillman’s Corner. Behind the park and in the woods, Mobile City Councilman Ben Reynolds says a group of homeless people set up camp in mid-September.

“There was a homeless encampment that set up on the North and West Corner of Crestview Park- approximately around September 15th and shortly thereafter we began to see thefts that were taken place throughout the neighborhood so of course they brought it to my attention early on and I shared it with the administration- and they’ve had enough,” stated Reynolds.

Milton Morrow is one of those residents who’s had enough.

Morrow is heavily-involved in the Crestview community, and he is part of the neighborhood watch team-- so he says he feels a civic duty to ensure the safety of the area.

Morrow says he cares about the homeless and certainly wants something to be done- but they shouldn’t be camping illegally.

“I went down there when they first moved and talked to them and asked them to leave, and they promised me they would be gone within two or three days and that didn’t happen,” explained Morrow.

The City of Mobile says officers responded to residents’ complaints on Tuesday but did not find anyone who appeared to be camping at the moment. They say they’re continuing to investigate the wooded areas around the park.

“The park has hours of operation so even if it’s not homeless folks and somebody who wants to camp- you can’t do it after sunset,” said Reynolds.

Morrow says his neighbors have complained about feeling unsafe.

“Burglaries around this area have gone up considerably since they moved in- so I’m not saying that’s where it’s coming from. Anytime you have people that are desperate that need help, they should get help. Right now-- the city is not doing anything that I see except scattering them from one place to another,” added Morrow.

Mobile City Council Member Ben Reynolds is weary of the problem.

“Seven thefts within a very short period of time coincides with this encampment setting up,” stated Reynolds. “The residents of district four have it up to their eyeballs with this problem continuing to be allowed to happen throughout the city.”

One thing’s for sure-- people have varying opinions about what needs to be done.

“The population is growing and the problems that come with homelessness and homeless encampments is growing in our community,” said Elizabeth Chiepalich, a homeless advocate in Mobile.

“Alabama ranks number 3 in the nation for impoverished people. We elect officials that choose to ignore the situation of poverty, they don’t address it, they cut services to the poor every chance they get,” she added.

“I think the government’s role- the biggest role they can play- is pushing people into the services- going in and saying hey look you can’t be there. There’s services there or you’ll face criminal punishment,” said Reynolds.

“We feel their problems but you can’t do it in a neighborhood- you can’t come close to a neighborhood especially in city parks and stuff. There’s got to be some other solutions and people are not thinking outside the box- they’re just pushing them around,” said Morrow.

Homeless camps are nothing new, and this conversation is happening less than two months after a homeless camp was removed behind Lowe’s Home Improvement store in Tillman’s Corner.

Chiepalich says she estimates around 20 homeless camps in Tillman’s Corner right now.

Meanwhile, Chiepalich says she plans on encouraging members of the homeless camp in Crestview to leave. FOX10 News will keep you updated as the situation unfolds.

---

