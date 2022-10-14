Coming in Hot: South students host Glass Pumpkin Patch Fundraiser

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The University of South Alabama helped folks get into the fall spirit with their one-of-a-kind fundraiser.

Students and faculty hand-made hundreds of glass pumpkins of all shapes, colors, and sizes to celebrate the season, with their 3rd annual glass pumpkin patch fundraiser.

This all helps to raise money for the university’s glass art program and will go toward upgrading glass studio equipment, bringing in visiting artists, and further supporting student and public opportunities within the program.

“We gather our glass, we blow a bubble, we get it really, really hot, and then we stick it into and then we blow, we created our jack line, and there’s a pumpkin,” said Taylor Scatliffe, a student.

People lined up almost an hour early to make sure they got their hands on a handmade, glass pumpkin.

Folks looked through a large variety of pumpkins on display and filled their baskets with glass pumpkins.

Many said they come out every year to show their support.

“Getting pumpkins for my family and to support our arts department. It’s my third year and I just don’t miss them,” said Laurie Turberville.

“They do great work here...my son went to South, he graduated from here so we want to support South Alabama and help him out,” said James Patterson.

South is the only university in Alabama that offers a four-year Bachelors of Fine Arts degree in studio glass.

---

