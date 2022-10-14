Florida prosecutors drop charges against Spanevelo in Cassie Carli case

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - Prosecutors in Florida’s Santa Rosa County have dropped charges against Marcus Spanevelo in the Cassie Carli case.

This comes after medical examiners in Alabama found in their autopsy that Carli’s cause and manner of death were undetermined.

The trial of Spanevelo, who was Carli’s ex-boyfriend, had been set to begin Monday, but now court records show the case against him has been dropped.

Investigators in Santa Rosa County said Carli was last seen with Spanevelo as they met in Navarre Beach to exchange custody of their daughter. Carli was found a week later buried in a shallow grave in Alabama.

