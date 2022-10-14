Florida prosecutors drop Marcus Spanevelo’s charges with links to Cassie Carli’s death

NAVARRE, Fla. (WALA) - Many people were shocked when Florida prosecutors dropped the charges against Marcus Spanevelo Friday. They accused him of tampering and destroying evidence in connection with the disappearance and death of Cassie Carli, the mother of his child.

Her body was found in a shallow grave in an Alabama barn back in April. Though this doesn’t mean he is off the hook. Court documents show prosecutors believe they have a stronger case in Alabama.

“We know better than to walk by sight, but rather by faith. and we know the truth will prevail,” said Raeann Carli, Cassie’s sister.

Back in April, Cassie’s body was found buried in a shallow grave in a shed in Springville, northeast of Birmingham. Her ex-boyfriend Marcus Spanevelo was charged in Santa Rosa County with destroying evidence and obstructing a criminal investigation but not murder.

Monday, the St. Clair County Alabama coroner’s office released her cause of death as “undetermined.” Now, prosecutors are dropping Spanevelo’s charges in Florida.

A court filing by Florida assistant state attorney Mark Alderman stated.

“In an effort to prosecute the strongest case, and after communicating with law enforcement agencies in both states, the office of the state attorney believes that in the interest of justice, the actions of Marcus Spanevelo are most appropriately prosecuted in Alabama...Spanevelo will be transported by law enforcement to Alabama.”

Cassie’s family said this is a blessing in disguise.

“There is good reasoning behind that,” said Raeann Carli. “We want to make sure of course, the end goal is to hold him accountable for murder, so if that takes Florida having to step aside for a minute in order to help Alabama progress further in that murder charge, we do understand that.”

Raeann added she hopes this is a step closer to getting justice for her sister.

“Florida has been in contact with us and Alabama as well, so we are reassured this is still an open case,” she said. “It’s not over. Hopefully it’s just starting.”

FOX10 has reached out to the DA’s office in St. Clair County to find out what he is being charged with, but it is unsure.

Spanevelo will soon be transported to Alabama.

