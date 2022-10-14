Advertise With Us
Gulf Coast Spotlight: Head Football Coach Kane Wommack

By WALA Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - University of South Alabama Head Football Coach Kane Wommack talks about the Jaguars’ homecoming game this weekend against Louisiana-Monroe.

Kickoff is at 6 p.m. Saturday at Hancock Whitney Stadium on the USA campus in Mobile.

