MCSO warns citizens about scam phone calls

(Pixabay)
By WALA Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office has received several calls about unknown people identifying themselves as MCSO employees contacting people in the community.

These individuals are claiming that citizens have warrants for their arrest due to them missing jury duty.  They also inform them that they can pay their fine over the phone. The MCSO does not call for missing jury duty and never calls to collect money, the sheriff’s office said.

If you owe the court system, you will be notified by mail. If you have been contacted, you are asked to report the incident to the FBI via www.ic3.gov.

