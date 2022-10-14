MFRD Fire & Life Safety Expo happening today

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Fall 2022 Fire & Life Safety Expo is happening today, October 14, at Langan Park, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Join the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department in celebrating the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week (October 9-15, 2022). This year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign, “Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape,” works to educate everyone about simple but important actions they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe from home fires.

With an emphasis on fire safety, the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department is hosting its annual expo, showcasing the City of Mobile’s fire trucks, firefighters, and capabilities, through vehicle extrication demonstrations, simulated house burns, fire truck rides and more.

The Fire & Life Safety Expo is free and open to the public.

---

