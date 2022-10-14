MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -October is National Eczema Awareness month – a time to learn about the most common form of eczema called atopic dermatitis.

This chronic skin condition affects more than 21 million Americans aged 12 years and older and causes intense itch and inflammation which can be emotionally and physically difficult to manage.

Dermatologist, Dr. Sonia Batra gives skin tips for managing AD.

Dr. Sonia Batra is a board-certified dermatologist and founder of Batra Dermatology. She is a Clinical Assistant Professor of Dermatology at USC Keck School of Medicine and an editor and reviewer for three leading dermatology journals. She is also a co-host of CBS’ syndicated daytime talk show, The Doctors. Dr. Batra received her A.B., M.P.H, and M.D. degrees from Harvard University and earned an M.Sc. as a Rhodes Scholar at Oxford University. She completed her residency training in Dermatology at Stanford University followed by advanced fellowship training. She coordinates her clinical, academic, and media work to provide the most current, evidence-based, and highest quality care for her patients.

Interview provided by Incyte.

