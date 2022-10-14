Penelope House fundraiser at Cammie’s Ice Cream, raising domestic violence awareness

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - October is domestic violence awareness month, and Penelope House, a domestic violence shelter for men and women, held an event aimed at educating and spreading awareness at Cammie’s Dutch Ice Cream off Old Shell Road. Proceeds go straight to Penelope House.

The group’s shelter helps men and women fleeing abusive relationships. Money raised will help with essential supplies, like bedding and toiletries.

Last year alone, Penelope House said it helped more than 7,000 victims and housed 300 people at the shelter.

“When a lot of people think of domestic violence, they think of someone who has been assaulted and has physical injuries,” said Kristen Murphree, a Penelope House coordinator. “Well, it hits on all parts of a person’s life. Domestic violence does not discriminate. It can literally affect anybody. One in 4 people has struggled with or experienced domestic violence. It can be financial abuse, phycological, religious, sexual, physical emotional.”

The fundraiser at Cammie’s lasts until 9 p.m. Friday night.

At LoDa ArtWalk downtown, Penelope House will have a booth set up, and they encouraged anyone with questions to come by.

The 24 hour hotline for Penelope House is 251-342-8994. You can call for any reason.

