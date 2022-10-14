Previewing Perspectives with Eric Reynolds: Bayway Bridge Proposal

It is time to preview Perspectives with Eric Reynolds. Eric speaks with Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson and Fairhope City Council President Jack Burrell about the Bayway bridge proposal. For more information, you can watch Perspectives with Eric Reynolds Saturday morning at 9 a.m. on FOX10 or our YouTube Channel.

