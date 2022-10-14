FOX10 Shred Event set for Oct. 22 in Spanish Fort

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WALA) - If you’ve been looking to get rid of some sensitive paperwork, here’s your chance.

FOX10 is once again teaming with Gilmore for our free Shred Event on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022 in Spanish Fort. It’s a great way to get rid of some of old mail that may be piling up and dispose of it securely so you don’t fall victim to identity theft.

The event take place from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Oct. 22 in the parking lot of the Spanish Fort Center near Bass Pros Shops.

We will have volunteers there to grab your boxes so you don’t have to get out of your car.

