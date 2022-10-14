Signature Dishes at Taqueria Mexico

Joe & Chelsey visit Taqueria Mexico in Mobile to try three of their delicious signature dishes! Watch the video to check out the Chorizo Fundido, Chorizo Tacos, and Fajitas Taqueria Mexico.

Taqueria Mexico uses only fresh ingredients to create their authentic Mexican dishes. They also have margaritas in a variety of flavors!

TAQUERIA MEXICO

3733 Airport Boulevard, Mobile, AL

(251) 414-4496

taqueriamexicomobile.com

