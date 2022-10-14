Advertise With Us
Signature Dishes at Taqueria Mexico

By Allison Bradley
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Joe & Chelsey visit Taqueria Mexico in Mobile to try three of their delicious signature dishes! Watch the video to check out the Chorizo Fundido, Chorizo Tacos, and Fajitas Taqueria Mexico.

Taqueria Mexico uses only fresh ingredients to create their authentic Mexican dishes. They also have margaritas in a variety of flavors!

