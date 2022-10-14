Tampa man sentenced to more than seven years for bank fraud scheme in Baldwin

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Tampa man will do more than seven years in prison for scheme to commit bank fraud with stolen and counterfeit checks.

Tyre Dayshawn Crawford, 30, pleaded guilty in May to conspiracy to commit bank fraud and aggravated identity theft.

The charges stem from a traffic stop on Feb. 23 on Interstate 65 in Baldwin County. A sheriff’s deputy pulled over the Nissan Sentra for a window-tint violation and noticed marijuana cigarettes, according to court records. That prompted a more thorough search that turned up 36 checks from various businesses in Alabama and Florida, along with a laptop computer, printer, blank check stock and seven forged or solen driver’s licenses, according to court records.

Those 36 checks totaled $330,000, while seven counterfeit payroll checks totaled $18,141, according to Crawford’s plea agreement.

Crawford admitted that from at least July 2021 until his arrest in February, he plotted with others to commit bank fraud. The defendants would steal mail to obtain checks and would produce counterfeit checks using information and identification documents they stole from the mail. He admitted that they then would make unlawful cash withdrawals.

Court records indicated that three of the stolen checks corresponded to an Elberta resident who had placed them in the mail in Florida’s Escambia County three days before the traffic stop. Investigators also found seven stolen checks from a business in Loxley.

A jury in August found co-defendant Timothy Howard Buchanan guilty of conspiracy to commit brank fraud, possession of forged checks, possession of stolen mail, possession of identification documents and one count of aggravated identity theft. He is scheduled to be sentenced in December.

After serving seven years and three months in prison, Crawford will be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office for five years. U.S. District Judge Kristi DuBose also ordered him and his co-defendants to pay $44,130 in restitution. The judge in last month sentenced the third defendant, Jaleeshia Deanna Robinson, to 18 months in prison.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.