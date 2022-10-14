Two Mobile murder defendants plead guilty to assault

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Two men scheduled to go on trial for murder this week instead pleaded guilty to lesser charges.

Markell Durrell Moore, 35, and David Dierre McCovery, 36, have pleaded guilty to second-degree assault in connection with a fatal beating on Dawes Road in 2017 and left the victim with a fractured rib and a brain aneurism. He later died from his injuries.

Mobile County Circuit Judge Michael Windom sentenced both of them to 10 years in prison, with all of it suspended except for the time they already been in jail. They also will serve three years on probation.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.