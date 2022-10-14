Advertise With Us
Two Mobile murder defendants plead guilty to assault

David McCovery (left) and Markell Moore, both charged with murder, pleaded guilty in Mobile...
(Mobile County Metro Jail)
By WALA Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 9:09 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Two men scheduled to go on trial for murder this week instead pleaded guilty to lesser charges.

Markell Durrell Moore, 35, and David Dierre McCovery, 36, have pleaded guilty to second-degree assault in connection with a fatal beating on Dawes Road in 2017 and left the victim with a fractured rib and a brain aneurism. He later died from his injuries.

Mobile County Circuit Judge Michael Windom sentenced both of them to 10 years in prison, with all of it suspended except for the time they already been in jail. They also will serve three years on probation.

