ALEA: Crash shuts down eastbound lanes of I-10 in Baldwin County

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A single-vehicle crash involving a commercial vehicle occurred at approximately 7:41 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, has caused a lane closure.

Both eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 near the 53 mile marker in Baldwin County are currently blocked and will be for an undetermined amount of time, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

The Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) is currently on scene and is diverting traffic at Exits 53 and 49. Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division are also on scene investigating and will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates accordingly.

