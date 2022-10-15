Braves lose NLDS Game 4 to Phillies 8-3, lose series 3-1

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Braves lost Game 4 of the National League Division Series 7-3, ending their season after a disappointing series.

Braves starter Charlie Morton exited the game in the 2nd inning after taking a line drive to his pitching elbow, but not before giving up a three-run home run to Phillies center fielder Brandon Marsh. He threw just 43 pitches.

Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto became the first catcher in the live ball era to hit an inside-the-park home run in the playoffs.

The Phillies exploded for two three-run innings in game four, with Brandon Marsh’s three-run homer in the second and a two-out rally in the bottom of the sixth.

The Braves’ offensive woes continued, combining for 12 strikeouts and only four hits. Three of the team’s four hits were solo home runs by first baseman Matt Olson, second baseman Orlando Arcia and catcher Travis d’Arnaud.

The NLDS has been marked by cold bats for the Braves. Despite being 2nd in total runs and OPS and 1st in home runs in the National League during the regular season, the Braves had a sub-.200 batting average and an OPS of just over .600 as a team. Michael Harris II, Austin Riley and Dansby Swanson all combined for four hits and 14 strikeouts.

Nor could the Braves find an answer for Bryce Harper, who went 8-for-16 with five RBI and two home runs in the series.

Braves pitching was prone to giving up big innings and big plays, allowing multi-run homers and innings several times per game in their three losses. Kyle Wright looked every bit the 20-game winner in his game three shutout victory, but the same cannot be said for Spencer Strider, Max Fried and Morton. None went more than four innings and each gave up at least three runs.

The Braves have locked up their core for the next several years and figure to be a fixture in the playoff race for the rest of the decade. However, they still face major free-agent decisions as the contracts of Dansby Swanson and Kenley Jansen come to an end.

