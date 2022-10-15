Cody Dearman accused in another stabbing off DIP

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - FOX10 News Fugitive Files suspect is facing even more charges after Mobile police say he’s responsible for another assault.

On Oct. 13, the Gulf Coast Regional Task Force took Cody Dearman into custody.

Police said Dearman stabbed another man off Dauphin Island Parkway. The victim was able to make it to a nearby firehouse for help. His wounds not life-threatening, authorities said.

Dearman was featured on FOX10 News Fugitive Files, accused by MPD of slashing another man while trying to rob him inside a car on Oct. 7 near DIP and Brill Road. The victim jumped from the moving vehicle just to get away from Dearman.

Dearman is now charged with assault and robbery in this case, as well as assault in the previous case.

---

