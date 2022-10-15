First & 10 Scoreboard Week 9
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
· B.C. Rain 41 LeFlore 23
· Baldwin County 18 Murphy 22
· Faith Academy 26 Williamson 0
· Elberta 0 Vigor 42
· Jackson 28 St. Michael 6
· UMS-Wright 50 Citronelle 6
· Bayside Academy 66 Escambia County 48
· Alma Bryant 7 Fairhope 37
· Davidson 41 Foley 43
· Leroy 51 Fruitdale 14
· Excel 35 Hillcrest-Evergreen 14
· Daphne 9 Mary G. Montgomery 14
· Theodore 37 McGill-Toolen 10
· McIntosh 6 Millry 56
· Flomaton 14 Mobile Christian 29
· Wilcox Central 0 Orange Beach 48
· Spanish Fort 42 Robertsdale 13
· T.R. Miller 41 Satsuma 14
· Clarke County 13 St. Luke’s 7
· Blount 14 St. Paul’s 22
· Thomasville 21 W.S. Neal 6
· Chickasaw 42 Washington County 28
Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.