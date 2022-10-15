Advertise With Us
First & 10 Scoreboard Week 9

First & 10 Scoreboard
First & 10 Scoreboard(FOX10 News)
By WALA Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 11:04 PM CDT
· B.C. Rain 41 LeFlore 23

· Baldwin County 18 Murphy 22

· Faith Academy 26 Williamson 0

· Elberta 0 Vigor 42

· Jackson 28 St. Michael 6

· UMS-Wright 50 Citronelle 6

· Bayside Academy 66 Escambia County 48

· Alma Bryant 7 Fairhope 37

· Davidson 41 Foley 43

· Leroy 51 Fruitdale 14

· Excel 35 Hillcrest-Evergreen 14

· Daphne 9 Mary G. Montgomery 14

· Theodore 37 McGill-Toolen 10

· McIntosh 6 Millry 56

· Flomaton 14 Mobile Christian 29

· Wilcox Central 0 Orange Beach 48

· Spanish Fort 42 Robertsdale 13

· T.R. Miller 41 Satsuma 14

· Clarke County 13 St. Luke’s 7

· Blount 14 St. Paul’s 22

· Thomasville 21 W.S. Neal 6

· Chickasaw 42 Washington County 28

