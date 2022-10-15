Fort Morgan Pier to open Saturday

FORT MORGAN, Ala. (WALA) - After two years of setbacks, the Fort Morgan Pier is set to open at 8 a.m. Saturday.

The final inspection was completed Friday.

Supply chain issues were the main reason for the multi-year delay after it closed in 2020.

The state secured funding through a Natural Resource Damage Assessment.

