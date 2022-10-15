Juvenile charged as an adult in shooting death

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office has release a statement regarding a shooting that happened in Bay Minette Friday night.

The statement reads as follows:

“On October 14, 2022 around 7:30 p.m., Deputies and medical personnel responded to the 42000 block of Nicholsville Rd. in Bay Minette for a call about a shooting.

Once on scene, deputies located a 22-year-old victim who had been shot. The victim was transported by air ambulance to a hospital in Pensacola but did not survive.

The investigation so far indicates that a juvenile, at the residence, was acting recklessly with a rifle and shot the victim one time.

The juvenile in this case was charged with reckless manslaughter and transported to the Baldwin County Corrections Center. The juvenile is being charged as an adult.”

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.