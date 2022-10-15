Looking great for our weekend!

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine.

Saturday will start in the low to mid 50s and warm up into the mid 80s in the afternoon. Once again, it will be mostly sunny and dry.

Sunday will start in the low 60s and warm up into the mid 80s again. It will be a bit more humid and there will be a few clouds around, but it remains dry.

A cold front comes through Monday. It’s possible we could have a couple of isolated showers with this system, but unfortunately the rain chances are only around 20%.

Behind that system will be the coldest air of the season. Highs will drop back into the 60s and lows down into the upper 30s!

In the tropics Karl has made landfall in Mexico and is falling apart. There’s another disturbance way out in the Atlantic, but it’s chances of development are low.

Have a great weekend!

---

