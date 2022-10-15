Mobile Fire Rescue Department crews respond to fire on Leroy Stevens Road

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Here is an update from officials with the Mobile Fire Rescue department.

The statement reads as follows:

“At approximately 12:03 PM, Mobile Fire-Rescue Department crews responded to Peach Place Inn at 1545 Leroy Stevens Rd for reports of a building on fire.

Upon arriving on scene (12:08 PM), fire personnel on Engine 26 described a 2-story, wood, apartment building with heavy flames and smoke present on the second floor.

A 2nd-alarm response was requested to the scene at approximately 12:09 PM. Suppression teams immediately located water source, extended charged hose lines, and entered the structure to begin their initial attack.

Search & rescue teams ensured that the lower floor was fully evacuated and continued their search for residents in all upstairs units. All units in the affected structure were confirmed evacuated without incident.

Dozens of firefighters from 14 MFRD apparatus (6 engines, 3 ladder trucks, 2 rescue trucks, 2 chief officers, rehabilitation truck) worked meticulously to extinguish all signs of fire.

Approximately 10 apartment units were involved, sustaining varying degrees of damage from flames, smoke, and water.

There were no reported injuries from the scene.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire. More information will be provided as the investigation develops.”

ORIGINAL STORY

Crews with the Mobile Fire Rescue Department are on the scene of a two alarm fire.

The fire is at the Peach Place Inn on the corner of Jeff Hamilton and Leroy Stevens Road. No word on any injuries or damage to the structure.

