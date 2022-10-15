MPD: 2 arrested after short chase

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police arrested two people after responding to a shots fired call just after 11 p.m. Thursday.

The Mobile Police Department said that when officers arrived at Barrington Park Apartments at 442 Cottage Hill Road, in referend to shots fired, they saw a car in the parking lot trying to drive away. After officers activated their lights and sirens, the vehicle crashed in front of the apartment complex, according to authorities.

Police said Rajean Eileen Sanders, 27, and Darnell Earl Wilson, 33, shot into a person’s house during an argument. Officers also found an altered firearm in their car, according to MPD.

The pair, both of Mobile, face charges of shooting into an occupied dwelling, altering a firearm and carrying a pistol without a permit. In addition, Sanders is charged with reckless endangerment and attempting to elude.

Both have bond hearings set for Monday, according to jail records.

